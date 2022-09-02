Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Stewart Information Services has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stewart Information Services has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of STC traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 127,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,061. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STC shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,809.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 34.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 140.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 21.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

