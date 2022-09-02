StockNews.com Downgrades Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JCI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $55.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.