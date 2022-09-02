StockNews.com Downgrades XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) to Sell

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
XBiotech Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of XBiotech stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. 44,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,374. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $16.47.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XBiotech
XBiotech Company Profile
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XBiotech (XBIT)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.