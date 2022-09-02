StockNews.com Downgrades XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) to Sell

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of XBiotech stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. 44,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,374. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in XBiotech by 1,602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 267,953 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 45.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 70,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 50.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 51,872 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 96.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 39,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

