StockNews.com Lowers Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) to Buy

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATH traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.20. 8,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,861. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $67.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45. The company has a market cap of $262.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.28.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Further Reading

