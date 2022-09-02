StockNews.com Lowers Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) to Buy

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NATH traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.20. 8,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,861. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $67.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45. The company has a market cap of $262.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.28.
Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Nathan’s Famous
Nathan’s Famous Company Profile
Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nathan’s Famous (NATH)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.