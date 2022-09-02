StockNews.com Lowers Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.64.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,493. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

