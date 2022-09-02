StockNews.com Lowers Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Hold

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RIGL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,098,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,034. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $247.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.63. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Insider Transactions at Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,776 shares in the company, valued at $960,325.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

