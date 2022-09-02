Stream Protocol Price Reaches $0.0031 (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $879,153.28 and $20,357.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stream Protocol

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io.

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

