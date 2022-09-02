Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Trimmed by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Stryker by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $206.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.