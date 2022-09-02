Sun Communities, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 114.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,041. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.08. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $148.64 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $545,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

