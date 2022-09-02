SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on SuperCom in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 105.03% and a negative return on equity of 81.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

