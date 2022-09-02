SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on SuperCom in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.
SuperCom Stock Down 6.8 %
Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.
Institutional Trading of SuperCom
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SuperCom (SPCB)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.