Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.11 billion-$30.11 billion.
Suzuki Motor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.10. 5,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.35. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $110.39 and a 52-week high of $199.94.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
