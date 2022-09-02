Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.60 and last traded at $75.60. 1,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.95.

Swiss Re Stock Down 4.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.74.

About Swiss Re

(Get Rating)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.