Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$8.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $401.73.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.6 %

Synopsys stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.56. 1,073,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,673. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,478 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 13.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $248,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

