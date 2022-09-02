Tacita Capital Inc Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 54.9% in the first quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Bank of America by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 75,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. 599,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,303,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $276.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.