Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Raised by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Target by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 48,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

Target stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $164.13. 86,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,677. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.69. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

