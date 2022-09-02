Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.71

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.71 and last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 1009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.36) to GBX 980 ($11.84) in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.5652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

