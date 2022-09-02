Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.71

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.71 and last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 1009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.36) to GBX 980 ($11.84) in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
Tate & Lyle Stock Down 7.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.06.
Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend
About Tate & Lyle
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tate & Lyle (TATYY)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.