Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $124.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 138.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after purchasing an additional 997,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after purchasing an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,198,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.52. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

