The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 192,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,127,637. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $268.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

