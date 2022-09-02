The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of SRV opened at $34.33 on Friday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
