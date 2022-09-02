The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.67

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and traded as low as $7.45. The New Ireland Fund shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 1,001 shares changing hands.

The New Ireland Fund Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53.

Institutional Trading of The New Ireland Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 105,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The New Ireland Fund

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

