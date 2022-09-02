TheVig Hits Market Capitalization of $772,961.47 (VIG)

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. TheVig has a market capitalization of $772,961.47 and $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TheVig coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TheVig has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TheVig alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

KATZ Token (KATZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TheVig

TheVig is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. The official website for TheVig is vigor.ai. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TheVig

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheVig directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TheVig should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TheVig using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TheVig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TheVig and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.