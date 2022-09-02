Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $266,886.25 and $124,072.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,000.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00131649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085978 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi.

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

