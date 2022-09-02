Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) PT Raised to $46.00 at Stephens

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stephens to $46.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TITN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered Titan Machinery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $683.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Titan Machinery by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 48.4% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at about $898,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

