Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $27,000 Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 311,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 6.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on B&G Foods to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

B&G Foods Trading Down 3.0 %

B&G Foods stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.27. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.03%.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.