Tompkins Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Fortive by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,136 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fortive by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,885,000 after buying an additional 645,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,693,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,639,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after buying an additional 109,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,385,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $79.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

