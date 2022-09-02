Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TD. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753,156 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,951,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

