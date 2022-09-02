Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

NYSE TCN remained flat at $10.29 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 187,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,626. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,247,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 271,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tricon Residential by 150.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

