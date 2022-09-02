Triple Point Income VCT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4.76 (LON:TPVE)

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.76 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Triple Point Income VCT Price Performance
Shares of TPVE remained flat at GBX 66 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.08. The firm has a market cap of £36.93 million and a P/E ratio of 110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Triple Point Income VCT has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 82 ($0.99).
Triple Point Income VCT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Income VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Income VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.