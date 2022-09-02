Triple Point Income VCT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4.76 (LON:TPVE)

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.76 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Triple Point Income VCT Price Performance

Shares of TPVE remained flat at GBX 66 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.08. The firm has a market cap of £36.93 million and a P/E ratio of 110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Triple Point Income VCT has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 82 ($0.99).

Triple Point Income VCT Company Profile

Triple Point Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in cinema digitization, crematorium management, solar PV, anaerobic digestion, landfill gas, and hydro electric power sectors.

