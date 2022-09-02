TrustFi Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $193,497.34 (TFI)

TrustFi Network (TFI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. TrustFi Network has a total market cap of $193,497.34 and $23,704.00 worth of TrustFi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrustFi Network has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One TrustFi Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.01507821 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828428 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015773 BTC.
About TrustFi Network
TrustFi Network’s official Twitter account is @trustfiorg.
Buying and Selling TrustFi Network
