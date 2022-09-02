TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $28.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. China Renaissance upgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. China Renaissance upgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

TuSimple Stock Performance

TSP opened at $7.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.33. TuSimple has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $46.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 5,193.63%. On average, analysts predict that TuSimple will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 281.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 318,668 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 1,183.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 37.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

