U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $5,179,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 259,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 180,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

NYSE:USB opened at $46.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

