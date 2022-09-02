Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) PT Raised to $239.00 at Barclays

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $196.00 to $239.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

UI stock opened at $308.14 on Monday. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $218.15 and a 52-week high of $333.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti

About Ubiquiti

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.