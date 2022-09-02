UBS Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €37.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of RNO stock opened at €28.39 ($28.96) on Tuesday. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($102.76). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.71.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

