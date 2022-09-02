Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Reduced by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL opened at $44.91 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

