United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 161,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,193,514 shares.The stock last traded at $30.83 and had previously closed at $31.74.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 577,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.