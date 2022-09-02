Unlock Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19,509.00 (UDT)

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Unlock Protocol has a market cap of $496,885.31 and $19,509.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unlock Protocol coin can now be bought for about $11.10 or 0.00051847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unlock Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,980.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00131660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085978 BTC.

About Unlock Protocol

Unlock Protocol (UDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,497 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol.

Buying and Selling Unlock Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unlock Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unlock Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unlock Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

