UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.01 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.17 billion and $4.01 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $5.42 or 0.00026642 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00291447 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001121 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000833 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.