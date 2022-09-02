UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Oppenheimer

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of UpHealth to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE UPH opened at $0.57 on Monday. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.25.

UpHealth ( NYSE:UPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. UpHealth had a negative net margin of 204.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UpHealth will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $2,837,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $2,104,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $1,681,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of UpHealth by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 583,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $1,293,000.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

