Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 116,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,407,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,364 shares of company stock worth $646,123 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Upstart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after purchasing an additional 315,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.