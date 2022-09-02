Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Tops $8.15

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for $8.15 or 0.00040038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $81.47 million and $3.95 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,348.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00133183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00035098 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00084503 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

