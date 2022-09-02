Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,840,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,391. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.62 and a 200 day moving average of $196.21.

