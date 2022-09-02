Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 169,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,924,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $137.16. 32,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,928. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

