Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.17-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.17 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

VEEV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.53. 39,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $327.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.14.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.20.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,182,000 after acquiring an additional 50,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

