Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,870 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up about 6.9% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 4.99% of Ventas worth $1,231,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 636,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
Ventas Trading Up 0.7 %
VTR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 964.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02.
Ventas Profile
Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.
