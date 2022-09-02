Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.13.

VTR stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 48,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,210. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 885.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

