Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Announces Earnings Results

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.20-$0.28 EPS.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

Shares of VRA opened at $3.64 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $114.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 23.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 42.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Vera Bradley

Several research firms have recently commented on VRA. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

(Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.