Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases Earnings Results

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.20-$0.28 EPS.

Vera Bradley Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.47. 1,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vera Bradley Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Noble Financial started coverage on Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

