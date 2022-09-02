Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $188.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.08. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,592. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

