Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,899 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises 1.1% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.59% of Verisk Analytics worth $201,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Insider Activity

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,755 shares of company stock worth $1,440,592 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.78. 2,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.08. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.