Viad (NYSE:VVI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viad presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

VVI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.39. 60,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,737. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.02 million, a P/E ratio of -22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.80. Viad has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viad by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 110,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Viad in the second quarter worth approximately $828,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Viad by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Viad by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 366,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 75,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

