Viad (NYSE:VVI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viad presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Viad Trading Down 0.6 %
VVI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.39. 60,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,737. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.02 million, a P/E ratio of -22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.80. Viad has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.
Viad Company Profile
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
